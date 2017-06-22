Business

June 22, 2017 10:38 PM

Repairs to Interstate 40 flyover in Triangle requires detour

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Repairs are scheduled for the Interstate 40 flyover at I-540 in Durham, and motorists will have to find alternate routes.

The project is scheduled to begin next Tuesday. The N.C. Department of Transportation says the project involves replacing two pavement joints on the ramp.

According to NCDOT , initial work will require one of the ramp lanes to be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday night. The ramp will then be completely closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. During the full closure, the contractor will be working 24 hours a day to finish the repairs.

NCDOT is suggesting multiple detour routes for I-40 East motorists trying to get to I-540 East during the full shutdown.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more
Exit Escape Room opens 0:32

Exit Escape Room opens

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos