Auto club predicts record travel over July 4th weekend

In this Thursday, May 19, 2016, photo, traffic flows out of downtown Atlanta on the Interstate 75/85 Connector, in Atlanta. More people are expected to put down the TV remote and hit the road for the July 4, 2017, weekend. Auto club AAA predicts that 44.2 million people will travel over the holiday period, most of them by car, up 2.9 percent over a year earlier. John Bazemore AP Photo