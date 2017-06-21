Former Vann's CEO given 2 extra days to report to prison

The former CEO of a Montana appliance and electronics retailer must report to a federal prison in Oregon by Thursday to begin serving his sentence of five years and three months.
The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2rR3sUi ) a U.S. District Court chief judge granted former Vann's CEO George Manlove's request for two extra days to get to Oregon after he was originally ordered to report on Tuesday to prison. The judge also denied a request by Manlove to stay out of custody while he appeals his convictions.
Manlove was convicted in February of 170 federal charges related to defrauding the since-closed retailer.
Federal Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch has not yet issued a decision on what Manlove owes to victims.
