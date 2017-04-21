Business

April 21, 2017 3:16 AM

Water main break closes Harford Road bridge in Baltimore

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Public works officials say the Harford Road bridge has been closed after a water main break.

Baltimore Department of Public Works spokesman Kurt Kocher says the bridge is closed in both directions after a water main break under the deck Thursday.

He says the closure is expected to slow down traffic during the rush hour. Officials say there's no estimate for when the break will be repaired or when the bridge will be reopened.

Kocher says the water main was a transmission line, so no homes should lose water service, but some homes may experience lower water pressure.

Official say drivers can take other routes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa

An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa 2:01

An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa
Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico 0:51

Piñatas, candy and more galore at Modesto's Mercado Y Dulceria Mexico
Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor 0:37

Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos