Water main break closes Harford Road bridge in Baltimore

Public works officials say the Harford Road bridge has been closed after a water main break.
Baltimore Department of Public Works spokesman Kurt Kocher says the bridge is closed in both directions after a water main break under the deck Thursday.
He says the closure is expected to slow down traffic during the rush hour. Officials say there's no estimate for when the break will be repaired or when the bridge will be reopened.
Kocher says the water main was a transmission line, so no homes should lose water service, but some homes may experience lower water pressure.
Official say drivers can take other routes.
