April 21, 2017 3:10 AM

Conference to focus on eco-friendly water infrastructure

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will co-host a conference on developing eco-friendly infrastructure projects.

Organizers say it will be the first conference focused on using green infrastructure across the landscape with a primary goal of protecting surface waters in the Great Lakes region. The event is scheduled for May 31 through June 2 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Green infrastructure uses natural features such as vegetation and wetlands to prevent stormwater pollution as opposed to so-called "gray infrastructure" such as pipelines and wastewater treatment systems.

The conference is intended for engineers, landscape architects, water quality professionals, academics, government officials and other with interest in the topic.

