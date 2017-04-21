Business

April 21, 2017 7:47 AM

Grain lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 31.40 cents lower at $4.0260 a bushel; May corn was off 16 cents at $3.5620 a bushel; May oats was fell 7.40 cents at $2.1720 a bushel while May soybeans lost 11.80 cents to $9.4820 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was 5.88 cents higher at $1.2963 a pound; April feeder cattle was rose 1.87 cents at $1.3860 pound; April lean hogs was up 1.10 cents to $.6350 a pound.

