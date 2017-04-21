Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery was 31.40 cents lower at $4.0260 a bushel; May corn was off 16 cents at $3.5620 a bushel; May oats was fell 7.40 cents at $2.1720 a bushel while May soybeans lost 11.80 cents to $9.4820 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
April live cattle was 5.88 cents higher at $1.2963 a pound; April feeder cattle was rose 1.87 cents at $1.3860 pound; April lean hogs was up 1.10 cents to $.6350 a pound.
