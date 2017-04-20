Business

April 20, 2017 4:45 AM

AP Interview: Emirates boss won't pull out from US cities

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The president of Emirates says the Mideast airline remains committed to the U.S. market despite plans to slash 20 percent of its flights in the wake of tougher U.S. security and visa measures.

Tim Clark told The Associated Press on Thursday that its cutbacks are temporary and it has no intention of pulling out of the 12 cities it currently flies to.

Emirates said Wednesday it was cutting flights to five U.S. cities and blamed the move on stiffer U.S. security measures and attempts to ban travelers from some Muslim-majority nations since President Donald Trump took office.

Clark declined to detail how much of a financial hit Emirates has taken over the past three months, but he described the falloff in passenger demand as "significant."

