Charred body found inside vacant Philadelphia restaurant

Philadelphia police are investigating after a charred body was found inside a vacant building that once housed a restaurant.
A contractor discovered the body Monday afternoon while working to repair broken windows.
Police say it's not clear how long the body had been there. The restaurant, which is located near a mall in northeast Philadelphia, has been closed for more than a year, and the last time contractors visited the building was January.
Police said the man's body was badly burned, but the room didn't show signs of fire.
Officials have not yet identified the man or said how he died.
