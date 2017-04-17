Modesto rue21 among closures announced by teen retailer Monday

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.
According to its website, that includes stores on Plaza Parkway in Modesto, Stadium Center in Manteca and West Valley Mall in Tracy. Stores in Turlock and Atwater will remain open.
The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.
The company is based in Cranberry, Penn., north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post, it called the decision to close the stores “difficult but necessary.” Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.
The company didn’t say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.
The Modesto Bee’s Patty Guerra contributed to this report.
Comments