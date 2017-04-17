Business

April 17, 2017 6:18 AM

Gas prices still climbing in northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are still climbing in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas rose 3.8 cents to $2.39 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price rose 3.1 cents, to $2.36 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire rose 2.7 cents per gallon, to $2.26.

Elsewhere, the national average rose 1.1 cents to $2.40 per gallon. That's an increase of 11.1 cents per gallon during the last month and 29.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

