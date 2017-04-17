Business

April 17, 2017 3:08 AM

NASA invest $9.9M in University of Tennessee-led team

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A research team led by the University of Tennessee Knoxville has received a $9.9 million grant from NASA toward the development of a more aerodynamically capable aircraft.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2pswiFU ) the grant is part of a $50 million investment in university researchers studying aviation innovation.

UT assistant professor Jim Coder is the lead researcher on the project. He says the team is focusing on creating a more aerodynamic airplane wing to reduce energy use and make aircrafts more efficient.

The research will take place over the next five years. The team includes contributors from Penn State University, Texas A&M University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Old Dominion University, the University of Wyoming, Boeing Corporation and PCC Airfoils.

