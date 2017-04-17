Business

April 17, 2017 12:03 AM

Keys officials say US customs office helped screwworm fight

The Associated Press
MARATHON, Fla.

A new customs office at a Florida Keys airport helped efforts to stop a parasite infestation threatening endangered deer.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport opened shortly before wildlife officials confirmed in September that flesh-eating screwworms were killing Key deer.

The airport became a command base for efforts to stop the infestation from spreading to livestock on the mainland. Those efforts included releasing millions of male screwworm flies sterilized with radiation, which helped suppress the pest's population.

Monroe County officials said Wednesday that two flights each week brought irradiated flies from Panama through the customs office at the airport. Sterile flies also were stored in refrigerated units at the airport.

Airport Director Thomas Henderson said the customs facility could be used for other emergencies.

