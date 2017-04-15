Tax Day demonstrators demand Trump release taxes

Demonstrators participate in a march and rally to demand President Donald Trump release his tax returns, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in New York. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest.
Protesters are gather on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during a Tax Day demonstration calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
A pro-Donald Trump supporter is taken into custody by police during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide, many calling on Trump to release his tax returns.
Anti and pro-Donald Trump supporters clash during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide, many calling on Trump to release his tax returns.
Sarah Holliger from Findley, Ohio, blows bubbles during a Tax Day demonstration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Protesters gather on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, during a Tax Day demonstration calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Protesters walk during a rally to encourage the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest.
Protesters walk during a rally to encourage the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest.
A protester walks during a rally to encourage the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest.
Pepper spray is used as anti and pro-Donald Trump protesters clash during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide, many calling on Trump to release his tax returns.
Shredded papers are thrown symbolizing shredded tax returns, while Anthony Atamanuik of Comedy Central, impersonating President Donald Trump, speaks during a Tax Day demonstration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump's failure to release his tax returns and a host of other issues during a march and rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Dressed as Uncle Sam, Lawrence Herrera of Los Angeles joins demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump's failure to release his tax returns and a host of other issues during a march and rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, April 15, 2017.
A giant inflatable "Chicken Don" leads demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump's failure to release his tax returns and a host of other issues during a march and rally in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, April 15, 2017.
