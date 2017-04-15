Santa Fe's only cab company no longer offering rides

A Santa Fe cab company is shutting down after 30 years as the city's only taxi service.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2nPdTWJ) Capital City Cab President Matthew Knowles said Friday the company has struggled to recover from the 2008 recession. He also announced the company's sale of its Sandia Shuttle Express.
The company's closure comes a month after Albuquerque's largest and oldest taxi service announced it would cease its operations after 40 years of service and lay off 70 employees.
About 50 employees of the Santa Fe cab company will have to look for new jobs.
Capital City Cab was part of Santa Fe County's anti-DWI program, which subsidized fares for rides home from liquor establishments on weekends and holidays.
It's not clear whether the program will continue.
Comments