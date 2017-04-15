Tribe to open giant gambling complex in Washington state

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe says it will open a $510 million gambling complex in southwestern Washington state on April 24.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2ohORuH) that officials on Friday announced the planned opening of the Ilani Casino Resort that will include 15 restaurants, bars and retail stores.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear a challenge to the 368,000-square-foot gambling complex from card room owners in nearby La Center concerned the new facility will draw away business.
The complex is projected to draw away at least $200 million annually from the card rooms, other tribal casinos and the Oregon Lottery.
Cowlitz Tribe Chairman Bill Iyall says the resort is expected to attract 4.5 million visitors a year and create 1,200 jobs in the region.
