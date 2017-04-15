Austria: 2 trains collide at station in Vienna, 7 injured

Two trains collided at a station in Vienna on Saturday, injuring seven people, authorities said.
There were no immediate details on what caused the collision at the Meidling station in the Austrian capital on Saturday afternoon. Railway company OeBB said service to the station was suspended.
Police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer said seven people were injured. The most serious injury was a hand fracture, the Austria Press Agency reported.
Police and the fire service evacuated 30 people from the trains.
Comments