April 15, 2017 7:39 AM

Bolton Valley ski resort's first owner buys it back

The Associated Press
BOLTON VALLEY, Vermont

A man who helped found Vermont's Bolton Valley ski resort has bought it back.

Ralph DesLauriers, who started the resort with his father in 1966, reacquired the property on Friday, with help from a group of local investors.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2oyaNU8) that the purchase includes about 700 acres of land, six lifts, a 64-room hotel and other facilities. Day-to-day operations will continue with the existing management. Investors plan to update the resort and restore summer amenities that were dropped over the years.

DesLauriers sold the business in 1997. It was most recently owned by Larry Williams and Doug Nedde of Burlington.

