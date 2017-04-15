Business

April 15, 2017 7:37 AM

New Jersey nuclear plant goes offline for planned refueling

The Associated Press
LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK, N.J.

New Jersey's Salem 2 nuclear reactor has been shut down for a planned refueling and maintenance work.

PSEG Nuclear spokesman Joe Delmar says the reactor was taken offline around 8 p.m. Friday.

Crews will perform various maintenance tasks throughout the plant during the outage. Planned work includes inspections and upgrades of equipment like baffle bolts, a reactor coolant pump and the circulating water system.

Workers also will replace one-third of the reactor's fuel assemblies to keep the unit running safely and efficiently.

It's not clear how long it will take to complete the work.

The Salem 2 plant is one of three nuclear reactors operated by PSEG Nuclear at its generating complex in Lower Alloways Creek Township. The Salem 1 and Hope Creek plants are not affected by the shutdown.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor 0:37

Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor
Wrist Society profile 0:45

Wrist Society profile
Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock 0:32

Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos