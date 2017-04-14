Man killed at South Carolina metal plant

South Carolina officials are investigating after a worker was killed at a metal plant.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 25-year-old Corey Thomas Moore of Murrells Inlet was working for a contractor at CMC Steel South Carolina in Cayce on Thursday afternoon when he died.
Fisher did not provide details on what happened to Moore, a welder. An autopsy was planned Friday to determine the cause of death.
Fisher says no one else was hurt.
The company and Cayce police are also investigating.
