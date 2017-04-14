Closed power plant to restart under renewable energy company

A renewable energy company has purchased a defunct hydroelectric plant on the James River near Lynchburg with plans to get it running again.
The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2oEaQQk ) Appalachian Power and New Jersey-based Eagle Creek have finalized the sale of the Reusens hydroelectric facility. The plant stopped generating electricity in 2011.
Eagle Creek specializes in developing and operating renewable energy sites. It recently purchased the Schoolfield hydroelectric plant in Danville and said in a statement it is "seeking to grow further" in this part of the country.
The Reusens sale price wasn't disclosed.
