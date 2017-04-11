Modesto store among Bebe closures

Amid extensive reports that it will close all 170 of its brick-and-mortar stores, Brisbane-based women’s apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc. has posted notice that it will close its Modesto store.
The store is located at Vintage Faire Mall.
Like other retailers, Bebe, started in 1976 in San Francisco, has been struggling against stiff competition from online retailers, including Amazon.com.
While the company has been playing its future plans close to the vest, the California Employment Development Department recently received standard “WARN Act” letters informing EDD of upcoming layoffs at Vintage Faire Mall.
According to letter obtained by The Sacramento Bee, job losses in connection with the closures are expected to occur “on or about May 27.”
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.
According to multiple reports, Bebe is in the process of closing all its stores and making the transition to become an online-only operation.
Comments