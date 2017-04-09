Business

April 09, 2017 3:12 PM

Man charged in shooting death of Berwyn couple

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Authorities have arrested a hospital transport driver they say befriended a 67-year-old suburban Chicago man and his 70-year-old wife before shooting and killing them.

At a court hearing this weekend, 40-year-old Roger Scoby of Schaumburg was charged with first-degree murder in last month's deaths of Ira and Tommie Moore at their Berwyn home. A judge ordered him held without bond. .

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2nrEN6z ) reports that prosecutors say Ira Moore — a double amputee whose wife had dementia — met Scoby while Scoby was driving for a private transport company. They say Scoby would visit the couple's home and that on March 30 he allegedly shot the husband in the back of the head with the older man's gun and the wife and stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

