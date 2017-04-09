Maine credit unions see growth in loans, deposits, customers

Maine's 58 credit unions are enjoying growth in membership, loans and deposits.
The Maine Credit Union League said the state's credit unions added more than 18,000 new members last year and that combined assets grew by nearly $450 million. The report also said outstanding loans topped $5 billion for the first time ever.
All told, the report said savings grew 6.8 percent, and lending increased 9.6 percent.
The report said the membership growth of nearly 3 percent was second highest in the nation, behind Alaska. In the past three years, Maine credit unions have added about 50,000 new members.
