The Latest: Belgian killed in Stockholm was 31, from Halle

The Latest on the attack on shoppers in Stockholm that left four people dead Friday and 15 wounded (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
The mayor of Lembeek, a neighborhood in the Belgian city of Halle, says one of the four people killed Friday in the Stockholm truck attack is a 31-year-old woman who was living in his town.
Dirk Pieters told the Belga news agency "I met her several times. I know very well her parents. They are very nice people who have lived in Halle for a long time."
Pieters added that "I'm shocked after each attack, but when you put a face on a victim and personally know her parents, it's even worse."
Britain said another Stockholm victim was Chris Bevington. He was a 41-year-old executive at the Swedish music-streaming service Spotify.
Two Swedes were also killed in the attack, and 15 people were wounded.
___
3:15 p.m.
The British government has named a British man killed in the Stockholm truck attack as Chris Bevington.
In a statement released through the Foreign Office, his father John Bevington said the family was "devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris."
The statement said he was "a wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many." Press Association said he was 41.
In addition to Bevington, Swedish police say two Swedes and a Belgian woman died Friday when a man drove a stolen truck into shoppers in central Stockholm.
Police have a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan in custody. Swedish prosecutors on Sunday arrested a second person in the case and are holding four other people.
___
3 p.m.
A spokesman for the British Foreign Office has issued a statement on the truck attack in Stockholm:
"Stockholm police have confirmed that a British man was killed during the attack in Stockholm.
We are supporting his family in Sweden and in the UK. Our thoughts are with them and all those affected at this terrible time. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sweden as they deal with this tragedy."
Four people were killed and 15 wounded Friday when a stolen beer truck was driven into shoppers in Stockholm. Two people have been arrested in the attack.
___
2:15 p.m.
Swedish prosecutors have arrested a second person in connection with the truck attack case in Stockholm for suspected crimes against the nation and are holding four other people.
Spokeswoman Karin Rosander told The Associated Press "a person suspected of terrorist offenses by murder has been arrested" on Sunday.
In all, Jan Evenssen of the Stockholm police said authorities have questioned over 500 people in the investigation so far.
The four victims killed in Friday's truck attack on shoppers in the Swedish capital included a British man, a Belgian woman and two Swedes, authorities in those countries said. Their identities were not released.
___
1:05 p.m.
Police in Stockholm say the truck attack suspect from Uzbekistan was an asylum-seeker who had his application for a residence permit in Sweden rejected and was being sought by authorities for deportation.
Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police told a televised news conference on Sunday that the 39-year-old suspect's request was rejected in June 2016 but police could not find him for deportation because he was not at the address he had given.
Jonas Hysing of Sweden's national police says "we know he has been sympathetic to extremist organizations."
Evenssen said police are holding five more people in connection with the deadly attack Friday and have questioned over 500 others.
He said the four victims killed in the Stockholm attack included one person from Britain, one from Belgium and two Swedes.
___
12:25 p.m.
The Stockholm county that keeps track of those hospitalized by the truck attack says of the 15 injured, 10 remain in three hospitals in the city, including one child.
Spokesman Patrik Soderberg says in a statement that four of the 10 are considered to be "seriously" injured and the remaining six, including the child, are slightly injured.
Soderberg said Sunday that "an important task" for caregivers is to continue giving "long-term psychological support to those who need it" after the attack that killed four people Friday.
Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan whom they believe drove the stolen trick into shoppers in Stockholm.
___
11:50 a.m.
Belgium's foreign minister says on Twitter that a Belgian woman is among the four people killed in Stockholm on Friday by a man who rammed a stolen truck into downtown shoppers.
Minister Didier Reyders says "we have unfortunately have a lost a compatriot in the Stockholm attack."
The Belgian news agency Belga, quoting Reyders, says the woman had been reported missing and was first identified via her identity papers and later by DNA testing.
The Swedish police say three of the four truck attack victims have been identified but none have been named. Fifteen other people were wounded in the attack, including an 83-year-old Romanian woman who was begging on the popular shopping street.
___
11:40 a.m.
One of the victims of Stockholm's truck attack, an 83-year-old Romanian woman who was begging on the city's pedestrian Drottninggatan street says she was "surprised" that by-passers helped her.
Papusa Ciuraru, whose foot was crushed by a boulder displaced by the speeding truck, told the Expressen daily "I thought everyone would run past me and save themselves."
Ciuraru, speaking from her bed at the Saint Goran hospital in Stockholm, said she "thought a war was going on" because "people around me were screaming."
The lion-shaped boulders on Drottninggatan are meant as roadblocks and have been put up in several European capitals after another truck attack last year killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin.
Ciuraru, who expects to be released Monday from the hospital, said she "tried to get up and run but got a huge rock over my leg."
___
11 a.m.
The Swedish TT news agency says Stockholm city officials are planning to move thousands of flowers at a makeshift memorial to a nearby square after an aluminum fence outside the department store threatened to collapse.
The fence was put up to keep people away from the broken glass and twisted metal at the attack site, and to allow forensic experts and police to gather evidence.
Four people died Friday and 15 others were wounded when an attacker rammed a stolen beer truck into shoppers in downtown Stockholm. Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan as the main suspect in the attack.
___
9 a.m.
The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, says it regrets an announcement that it would reopen two days after the deadly attack to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price."
The Ahlens department store apologized "for a bad decision" in a statement on its Facebook page. It said its motivation "was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives."
The store said it would reopen Monday "without any damaged goods."
A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the store after the truck smashed into its entrance on Stockholm's pedestrian Drottninggatan street. It was quickly put out.
___
8 a.m.
Swedish media are reporting overnight police raids to bring people in for questioning as authorities investigate the deadliest attack in Stockholm in years.
Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan and say they believe he deliberately drove a stolen beer truck Friday into shoppers in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15.
Sweden's SAPO security police said Sunday it was working to find "any abettor or network involved in the attack."
