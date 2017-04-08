Motorists seeing sharply higher gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing sharply higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.36. That's up 7 cents from last week.
Motorists were paying $1.87 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.38, also up 7 cents from last week. That's also much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.04.
AAA says the higher prices at the pump are mainly due to rising oil prices and the switchover to summer-blend gasoline.
