The Latest: Comms link with Russia was used before US attack

1:01 Fire burns outbuildings, vehicles behind Empire home Pause

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:02 How to declutter your life

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:53 UC's Napolitano comes to Johansen High in Modesto

3:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Football, baseball, track and swimming

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence