The Latest: Senate begins debate on California tax bill

The Latest on the push to raise California gas taxes and vehicle fees (all times local):
6 p.m.
The California Senate is debating a plan to raise taxes and fees by $5 billion to pay for road repairs.
The decision to begin debate after a three-hour delay on Thursday is an indication legislative leaders believe they have enough votes for the measure to clear the Assembly and Senate.
Gov. Jerry Brown, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon spent the day pressuring undecided lawmakers to get behind the bill. It must be approved by two thirds of lawmakers to reach Brown's desk.
SB1 would raise gasoline taxes by 12 cents a gallon and diesel taxes by 20 cents. It would impose a new vehicle fee ranging from $25 to $175 depending on the vehicle's value.
11 a.m.
Democratic legislative leaders are hopeful but making no promises as they prepare to vote on a $5 billion-a-year boost in California's gas and vehicle taxes to pay for road repairs.
Senate leader Kevin de Leon says talks are fluid but "very fruitful as of now."
He and other leaders including Gov. Jerry Brown are hurrying to line up the two-thirds votes needed to pass the tax increases. Democrats have the supermajorities, but are lobbying some reluctant members.
Republicans say the state already has enough money but Democrats who control state government have spent it poorly.
Votes are planned on the bill Thursday afternoon before lawmakers adjourn for their weeklong spring break.
