German industrial orders up in February on domestic demand

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto Pause

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

3:02 How to declutter your life

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

1:29 2017 Modesto Nuts Media Day

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:50 A Moment of Zen with California Wildflowers