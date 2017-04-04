Plan to build drone facility in northern Wyoming canceled

A plan to build a drone manufacturing facility at a municipal airport in northern Wyoming has been canceled.
Less than a month after receiving tentative approval for a $435,400 state grant, GT Aeronautics and the city of Powell have decided to part ways on the project.
Mayor John Wetzel tells The Powell Tribune (https://goo.gl/Vkxhcm ) it's difficult for an emerging business to commit to a long-term lease, which the city and state needed before they could pump almost half a million dollars into the building. Wetzel added that it's unfortunate that the city didn't already have a building that would work for GT Aeronautics.
Company President Tom Rullman had said the airport would be among the first to serve both piloted airplanes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
