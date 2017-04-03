North Dakota farmers to plant less wheat but more soybeans

North Dakota farmers are planning to seed less wheat this year but more soybeans.
It's a trend playing out in many states, with more than 1 billion bushels of surplus wheat in storage in the U.S.
The Agriculture Department says in its prospective plantings report that it expects North Dakota farmers to seed 5.4 million acres of spring wheat, down 10 percent from last year.
Soybean acres in the state are expected to hit a record, up 14 percent to 6.9 million acres.
Other crops with expected increases in the state are canola and chickpeas.
Crops with expected acreage decreases are durum wheat, corn, sunflowers, sugar beets, barley, dry beans, dry peas, lentils, flaxseed and oats.
Comments