Business

April 2, 2017 8:54 AM

Michigan student starts bakery with people with disabilities

The Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

A Grand Valley State University student who recently opened her own bakery is using her business to help those who have special needs.

Zoe Bruyn, a senior studying management and marketing, is currently running Stir It Up in a commercial kitchen as part of a partnership with Trinity United Methodist Church. She has three employees, all of whom have disabilities, WOOD-TV (http://bit.ly/2mWAf82) reported.

"I never envisioned myself owning a bakery, however I have three cousins with special needs ... Nearly 70 percent of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities are unemployed and I don't think that should be the case, so I started a bakery to see if this could be a possible business," Bruyn said.

She tries to give her employees a safe environment to learn valuable work skills and gain confidence in the workplace.

The bakery owner wants to eventually launch a nationwide business model that other companies would use to employ and support individuals with special needs.

Bruyn earned nearly $20,000 last year through business competitions, and hopes to open her own kitchen in the next year.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos