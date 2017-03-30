US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rises

3:18 Modesto's Gregori beats Beyer again, remains undefeated Pause

1:04 Man dies after plane crash at Oakdale airport

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:15 Turlock boxer Marco Delgado discusses career

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says