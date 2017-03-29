Former Arkansas senator pleads not guilty in fraud case

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite Pause

0:59 How to kill your lawn without chemicals

1:38 Flood-Plagued Dryden will re-open April 10

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:00 Beyer robot defends in winning alliance

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

1:00 D.C. man remembers to cover his face mid-robbery