Chicago suburb OKs alcohol sales 84 years after Prohibition

1:58 Raiders fans in Modesto express opinions on move to Las Vegas Pause

1:36 National Anthem Tryouts for the Modesto Nuts

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:04 McManis winery looks to future

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning