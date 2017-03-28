Chicago suburb OKs alcohol sales 84 years after Prohibition

The Chicago suburb of Kenilworth is allowing liquor sales after more than eight decades.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2naZ38x ) trustees in the village 21 miles (about 34 kilometers) north of Chicago approved the switch last week. They hope to attract restaurants and other businesses.
The community is among the last surrounding Chicago to go wet after Prohibition ended in 1933. Other formerly dry suburbs include Evanston, Oak Park, Park Ridge, Zion and Wheaton.
South Holland may be the last Chicago suburb to remain dry.
Religious, philosophical and other objections to liquor remained after ratification of the 21st Amendment. But city officials have difficulty turning away the lucrative revenue source.
The Kenilworth ordinance allows package sales and by-the-drink at restaurants, coffee shops, clubs and special events.
Comments