Johnson wins Match Play to sweep World Golf Championships

1:48 All-District Boys Basketball Players of the Year: Beyer's Brian Perry Pause

0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto

1:36 National Anthem Tryouts for the Modesto Nuts

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:04 McManis winery looks to future

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

0:21 Murder suspects in Stanislaus County court

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students