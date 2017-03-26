No surprise: Beijing's pick Lam chosen as Hong Kong's leader

National Anthem Tryouts for the Modesto Nuts

Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto

McManis winery looks to future

McClintock town hall in Sonora

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Watching water levels in the Central Valley

Sights and Sounds: A daylong tribute to Stanislaus County Deputy Dennis Wallace

Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

2:29