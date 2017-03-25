Motorists seeing stable prices at the pumps in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing stable prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.28. That's the same price as last week.
Motorists were paying $1.78 for gas last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The unchanged price ends a four-week stretch where gas prices had fallen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.29, the same price as last week. But that's much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.01.
AAA says flat crude oil prices have helped keep gas prices stable.
