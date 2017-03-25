Lewis Hamilton takes pole in record pace at F1 Australian GP

0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:43 All-District Boys Wrestler of the Year: Oakdale High's Colbey Harlan

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

1:05 Concerns raised over threat to senior meals in Stanislaus County

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock