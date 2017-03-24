Business

March 24, 2017 7:20 AM

Pennsylvania jobless rate hits 7-year low as payrolls rise

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped in February for the third straight month, hitting a post-recession low of 5 percent as payrolls climbed to a record high.

Following a five-year revision to employment data, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate issued Friday by the state Department of Labor and Industry is the lowest since 2008.

It's down two-tenths of a percentage point from January. The national rate was 4.7 percent in February.

A survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 12,500 in February to a record high above 5.9 million.

A household survey found that the civilian labor force shrank by 6,000 in February. Employment rose by 7,000 to a record high above 6.1 million while unemployment dropped by 12,000 to 321,000, the lowest since 2008.

Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.

