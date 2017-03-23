New Jersey man admits to tax return scam

A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2nU2zVH ) that 56-year-old Mach Worotikan pleaded guilty to making a false claim. Authorities say Worotikan, who worked out of Middlesex County, offered to prepare returns for a discount in 2010 and 2011.
Prosecutors say he added fraudulent dependents, fake child care expenses and other bogus claims to a return for a man known as A.L. Worotikan. Authorities say Mach Worotikan then had the man's return mailed to a personal P.O. box so he could cash his refund check.
Officials say Worotikan scammed the government out of more than $97,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Comments