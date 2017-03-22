Grain lower, livestock higher

0:40 Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit Pause

2:59 The heart of a homeless man

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:19 Lightning strikes tree in Oakdale

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

1:22 Mountain View's Qian Zhu wins women's Modesto Marathon

0:34 A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

1:13 Modesto eateries experience the Triple D Effect

3:17 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Transition from winter to spring sports