March 22, 2017 12:49 AM

RIDOT: 6 companies submitted bids to build truck toll system

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says six companies have submitted bids to design, build and operate electronic tolls that will charge big-rig trucks for traveling along Interstate 95 and other highways.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2n66LRZ ) the department said Tuesday that Raytheon and TransCore are among the companies that submitted bids.

A law signed last year by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo allows the state to install truck-only tolls to help raise money to repair bridges and roads.

The toll network is expected to include gantries in 14 locations. The first tolls will be erected along I-95 in southwest Rhode Island near the Connecticut border.

The state plans to award a 10-year contract with two five-year options to the winning bidder in May. Construction is expected to begin by fall.

