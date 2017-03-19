Livingston County earns grants to boost NY craft beer, cider

Livingston County will receive $185,000 for a new craft beverage trail as part of an economic development plan in New York's Finger Lakes region.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced three start-ups and one existing business will receive awards to boost the production of craft beer and cider in the state's western region.
Battle Street Brewery in Dansville, Mortalis Brewing Company in Avon, Quiet Storm Brewing Company in Geneseo, and Original Stump Blower Ciderworks in Lakeville were chosen from a competition that included video pitches and a five-week business boot camp.
The breweries will receive a $35,000 micro-enterprise grant for furniture and equipment, a loan of up to $100,000, a year's membership to the New York State Brewers Association, and free tax consultation assistance.
