New York to invest $2M in Irish Arts Center expansion

New York state will invest $2 million in the Irish Arts Center's plan to build a new facility in Manhattan.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced the funding on Friday, St. Patrick's Day.
The center was founded in 1972 in Manhattan. Cuomo's office says construction on the new facility is expected to begin by the end of the year.
When complete, the expanded center will have three times the capacity of the existing structure.
Cuomo, a Democrat, says the contributions of the Irish are woven into the history of New York. He says the new center will help highlight the ways this rich heritage continues to resonate today.
