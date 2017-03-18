Common bonds aside, Trump and Merkel show little rapport

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Pause

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

1:00 Beyer robot defends in winning alliance

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

1:15 Raw Video: Downtown Raleigh fire scene