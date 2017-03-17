Altus Chamber says wind farms disrupt military installations

The Altus Chamber of Commerce says wind farms constructed near military installations disrupts low-level flying routes used for aircrew training.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2mXadA6 ) reports the chamber of commerce is requesting Oklahoma lawmakers to give the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission siting approval for wind farms near military installations.
Last week, the chamber of commerce sent letters with their request to Senate Pro Tempore Mike Schulz and Rep. Charles Ortega.
Both lawmakers couldn't be reached by The Oklahoman for comment.
Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn has filed legislation that would provide a 30-mile turbine buffer around military airfields nationwide.
The American Wind Energy Association says over a third of current wind turbines are within 50 miles of a military exclusion zone proposed by other federal legislation.
