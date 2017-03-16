Petersburg looking to hire several key employees

A Virginia city dealing with serious financial woes is looking to hire several key employees.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2mO1uhI ) that a headhunter hired by Petersburg is set to start trying to find a new city manager, deputy city manager, police chief, finance director and other key positions.
The spots are vacant because of dismissals and resignations as the city struggled financially. Nearly 150 city workers resigned after the city council voted last year for a 10 percent across-the-board wage cut, according to a credit agency's report.
The city ended fiscal 2016 with nearly $20 million in unpaid bills.
Comments