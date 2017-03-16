Business

March 16, 2017 5:24 PM

Education savings account bill fails in Arkansas House

By TAFI MUKUNYADZI Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Arkansas House has defeated a proposal to allow parents to open tax-exempt savings accounts to defray private education tuitions, as well as giving tax credits for donations to nonprofits managing the accounts.

The 47-37 vote Thursday defeating Republican Rep. Jim Dotson's proposal came after one lawmaker said it was a path to school vouchers.

The measure called for savings accounts worth up to $6,700 per year managed by nonprofit organizations, allowing taxpayers to draw from savings to donate to eligible nonprofits in return for state tax credits to be limited to $3 million overall after the first year.

The savings could be used for several expenses, including tuition. Democratic Rep. John Walker said that would open the door to vouchers.

