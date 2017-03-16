Somali official says pirates open fire on local naval forces

1:04 Career coming to an end for Stanislaus County public defender Pause

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

2:19 Royal Robbins Q&A

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock