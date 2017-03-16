Australia calls for binding conduct code in South China Sea

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation Pause

1:04 Career coming to an end for Stanislaus County public defender

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

5:03 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: NorCal basketball playoffs